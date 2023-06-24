Rick Astley has kicked off Glastonbury Festival's Saturday lineup on the pyramid stage.

The singer warmed up the crowds with his hit song Together Forever, marking his debut at the festival.

He told the audience: “Thank you so much for coming Glastonbury, you look absolutely gorgeous.”

Astley then treated fans to a cover of Harry Styles' song As It Was.

Styles was rumoured to be a guest during Elton John's set at this year's festival, but is currently in Belgium for the final leg of Love on Tour.

There is, however a two day gap in his schedule, on the 25th and 26th June.

While Elton John hasn't worked directly with Harry Styles before, he is a big fan.

Elton recently revealed he would "love" to work with the former One Direction star, adding that he is a "great guy".

Harry Styles is touring the UK after a hit US tour - and there are hopes he could make an appearance at Glastonbury Credit: PA

Rick Astley's pyramid stage performance:

Astley asked the crowd gathered at Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage watching his debut at the festival if they wanted to “go back to the 80s”, as he launched into his song Whenever You Need Somebody from 1987.

He then told the crowd about a dream he’d had prior to performing, before launching into new song Dippin My Feet, from his upcoming ninth studio album titled Are We There Yet?, due for release in October.

Updates to follow

It's thought that Rick Astley will perform for a second time today on the Woodsies Stage.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2 yesterday (Friday 23 June) Co-organiser of the festival Emily Eavis confirmed that Rick Astley would perform with Blossoms at this year's festival.

When asked about the rumour she replied 'yep'.

It's thought that the collaboration between Rick Astley and Blossoms at this year's Glastonbury festival will pay tribute to The Smiths.