Rick Astley could be teaming up with Blossoms at Glastonbury Festival for his second performance of the day.

The 57-year-old is set to open the Pyramid Stage at midday on Saturday for his first ever Glastonbury setlist.

But it's likely the opening set won't be his only performance of the day; it's being reported that Astley and indie-rock band Blossoms will take to the Woodsies Stage between 6pm and 7pm this evening.

For weeks it's been rumoured that Astley would team up with Blossoms - who he performed with in 2021 in a tribute concert to The Smiths.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2 yesterday (Friday 23 June) Co-organiser of the festival Emily Eavis confirmed that Rick Astley would take to the stage with Blossoms.

When asked about the rumour she replied 'yep'.

Earlier this year, bassist of the Smiths, Andy Rourke, passed away following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

It's thought that the collaboration between Rick Astley and Blossoms at this year's Glastonbury festival will pay tribute to The Smiths once more.