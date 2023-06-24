Sir Elton John will be bringing 'four collaborators of his choosing' on stage at Glastonbury Festival, his husband David Furnish has confirmed.

Sir Elton is set to perform on the Pyramid stage tomorrow (Sunday 25 June), for his last ever UK show.

Earlier this week, husband David revealed Sir Elton would be joined on stage on Sunday by four special guests, but said he was 'sworn to secrecy' as to who they are.

Speaking to Beth Rigby of Sky News, David said: "He just thought, 'I'd really like to do something with these artists at Glastonbury. And that's all I'm going to say.

"Sorry. I am sworn to secrecy. This one is very special. It is not just another day in office. It's a different setlist - it's a huge outdoor live festival.

"He's got four different collaborators joining him on stage at different times, who I won't name, sorry."

Rumoured names include Billy Joel, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Eminem, Ed Sheeran and more.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1, Elton also revealed he will be starting his Glastonbury set with a song he hasn't played for around a decade and that people should "expect the unexpected".

The musician was set to finish the tour two years ago but had to reschedule dates due to Covid and injury.

Sir Elton John will bring on four special guests during his headline show on Sunday. Credit: Ian West/PA

During an interview with BBC Radio One presenter Clara Amfo, he said his setlist has been carefully chosen to mark the special occasion.

Sir Elton said: "It's a different show to what people have been seeing. On Farewell Yellow Brick Road, there's quite a lot of deep cuts, it's not all hits, and you've got to keep people interested."

It's set to be Sir Elton's first visit to Worthy Farm.

"I've watched Glastonbury on the TV," he said. "And the thing that I love about Glastonbury is not the headliners, per se, it's the people on the smaller stages that they give the chance to shine."