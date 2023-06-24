Last night at Glastonbury was the first for the iconic Arcadia spider.

This year the entire Arcadia field runs on recycled energy- waste cooking oil turned to high-grade biofuel.

Arcadia's line-up kicked off with performances from Elkka, The Chemical Brothers, Floating Points, Daphni and Sherelle on Friday 23 June.

Tonight's line up (Saturday 24 June) includes Skepta, MK and Dr Banana.

Arcadia fuse recycled military hardware, sculpture, architecture, performance, engineering and bass into extraordinary collective experiences.

The spider is a 50-tonne stage built from recycled military hardware, meaning it can operate in all weathers.

With smaller spiders crawling above the crowd and fire shooting from its centre, the stage is one of the most-loved of the festival.

Arcadia's first night in pictures:

Credit: Charlie Raven

Credit: Charlie Raven

Credit: Charlie Raven

Credit: Charlie Raven