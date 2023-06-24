As well as being one of the oldest and biggest festivals in the world, Glastonbury also plays host to one of the most diverse crowds in the music scene.

From octogenarians to newborns, people from five minutes away and people from five thousand miles away, the appeal to the event is vast and celebrated by many.

We've been to meet some of this year's revellers to find out what they've been enjoying, what they're looking forward to and whether they have any tips for next year's festival goers.

Luke Corner, London

"It's the best place on Earth"

"It's the best place on earth. Foo Fighters were incredible, Arctic Monkeys were incredible and Carly Rae Jepson was pretty sick.

"I'm here with my brother, one of my best mates and a load of friends.

"Today is more of a chill day- if you're coming stay hydrated."

Matt Easy, South East London

"Not knowing the line-up is part of the excitement"

"It's my first time at Glastonbury, I think I've missed out on a few years and I've had a serious case of FOMO so I wanted to make sure I get the experience this time.

"I booked the tickets not knowing who was going to be performing. I wasn't disappointed.

"We've got to make sure now that we're in the first line up for next year.

"Wizkid was amazing, the energy, the feels.

Offering tips to future visitors to the festival, he said: "If you're camping bring a trolley and something to cover the toilets!"

Karen, Daisy and Freya Pick, Wakefield, West Yorkshire

"It's not just about the music"

Karen Pick said: "It's the fourth time for me and the first time for the girls.

"It's one of the most incredible places on the earth.

"It's a very family friendly event- we're excited to see Tom Grennan and Lewis Capaldi.

"If you're coming it's not just about the music- get to see as much as possible across the site if you can"

Sue Croucher, from Weymouth

"I'm quite open to new music, I'm taking it day by day"

"It's my first time at Glastonbury. I've come to enjoy the festival and all it has to offer and I'm working on team too.

"I brought my umbrella for rain, I was thinking it would rain at Glastonbury, how wrong am I- but it's a nice sun shade.

"My dress, I didn't want to pay a lot of money for new clothes so I went to charity shops and brought this and the one I wore yesterday for a pound each.

"I'm looking forward to seeing Rick Astley and Fisherman's Friends today.

"I haven't looked at tomorrow yet, I'm sort of doing it day by day."

Paul and Helen Johansson, Sheffield ('Arctic Monkey territory')

"It's a miracle we're here"

Paul said: "Last night it were well good- I know some of the music but not all of it and it all sounded so good.

"With the Arctic Monkeys, I'm a bass guitarist myself and it all sounded very tight.

"This is our first ever trip to Glastonbury. We had a power cut and thought we'd lost the tickets. It's a miracle we're here!"