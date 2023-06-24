Cheltenham could be deprived of its spa water forever after the presence of bacteria has made it unfit for human consumption.

Cheltenham became known as a health and holiday spa town resort after the discovery of mineral springs in 1716.

And Pittville Pump Room is understood to be the only remaining place in the town where the spa waters can be taken.

However, the mineral water has been unavailable since the Pump Room re-opened to the public after the coronavirus pandemic.

Cheltenham Borough Council has been working with The Cheltenham Trust to clean the water tank and system and replace the UV filters.

A new pump was set to be installed at the bottom of the well in October 2021 and councillors had hoped at the time that the water would be available for the public to try by January 2022.

However, council chiefs say the presence of bacteria has prevented this and work is underway to try to find out whether the bacteria is coming from the water source or the system.

If they find the water source is contaminated then it is unlikely it will ever be made fit for human consumption.

This information came to light after Councillor Stephan Fifield (C, Pittville) asked council chiefs for an update this week on when the waters at the Pump Room would be made accessible to the public.

Economic development, culture, tourism and wellbeing cabinet member Max Wilkinson (LD, Oakley) explained how the spa water is still not available due to the bacteria.

He said: “Work is underway to understand whether the bacteria is coming from the water source or the system. If we find the source of the water is contaminated then my understanding is that it is unlikely that the water will ever be made fit for human consumption.

“If the source is not contaminated, then there may be scope to disinfect the system. However, the UV filters have been cleaned and replaced a number of times, and the system has been disinfected but bacteria was still present.

“An alternative option might be to replace the whole system, but clearly that would come at some cost to local taxpayers and if the source is indeed contaminated this work would still not result in drinkable Spa water being available.

“For clarity, Cheltenham Borough Council is responsible for the building works that may arise and the repairs and maintenance of the system.

“The Cheltenham Trust, which has responsibility for the testing of the spa water, has asked a specialist contractor to undertake a site visit within the next two weeks to review the system condition. That contractor has been asked to supply an options and costs proposal.”

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Fifield said he was told back in autumn 2021 that it was a matter of months until the water would return at Pittville Pump Room.

“Now we find out that the waters might never be coming back and we still don’t understand what the cause might be. The waters are a part of Cheltenham’s identity.

“Cheltenham is a spa town and the waters at the pump room have been an attraction for centuries.

“Whatever the outcome of this investigation work may be, the whole thing has been severely mismanaged, and could do severe damage to Cheltenham’s reputation.

“Many residents have asked me: ‘Will we lose our status as a Spa town?’"