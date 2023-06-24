The family of a teenage motorcyclist who died in a collision in Bristol have paid tribute to a 'kind-hearted caring boy'.Despite the best efforts of emergency services at the scene, Alex Thompson, 18, of Keynsham, died following a collision involving a car near Hicks Gate roundabout, at about 3.45pm on Thursday 22 June.

In a tribute to Alex, his family said: "My Alex was such a kind-hearted caring boy and always wore a cheeky smile. "He was loved by everyone who he crossed paths with. He made a massive impact in just 18 short years of life and we have so much support from everyone that knew him at such a difficult time. "He had his whole life ahead of him, he was on his way to pick up the keys to his first flat. He will forever make us proud."

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police continue to appeal for help as they investigate this tragedy. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Specially-trained family liaison officer will be offering support over the coming weeks.

They have asked those travelling on the A4 Bath Road at the time of the incident, those with dashcam footage or those who saw either a Yamaha motorcycle or a blue Vauxhall Crossland in the time leading up to the collision, to contact 101 and quote reference 5223147737.