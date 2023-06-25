A man in his 30's remains in hospital following a stabbing in Plymouth.

Officers were called to an area near Southway Drive just after 1am on Sunday 25 June, following reports of an altercation having taken place near Abbots Pub.

A man in his 30’s had sustained what is believed to be a potentially serious stab wound to the chest.

He remains in Derriford Hospital in a stable condition.

Units attended and a cordon was put in place.

Police have this afternoon made one arrest in connection to this matter and enquiries continue.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police are continuing their appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with any information or who may have dashcam footage of the area during the time of the attack is asked to contact the police quoting case reference 50230177884.