US rock band, Blondie launched their set on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage with hit song One Way Or Another.

Front-woman Debbie Harry wore a black sequinned skirt and jacket paired with dark visor sunglasses.

After playing Call Me, Debbie Harry addressed the crowd saying: “Good afternoon, good evening, good day, good night.

“Hello, thank you, it’s very nice to be here, I hope you’re all having a lovely time.

“We had to get those phone songs out of the way because none of it is relevant today, we all have our phones in our pockets.”

US rockers Blondie continued to rattle through hits Will Anything Happen and Atomic, which ended with the guitarist playing his instrument behind his head.

Debbie Harry came to the edge of the stage to whip up the crowd further as they performed Rapture, which featured intense guitar riffs.

They later changed to a more joyful sound as they moved on to The Tide Is High.

Harry got the audience to sing back the tune at one stage, describing it as “so pretty” and adding: “I love it.”

She asked the thousands in the crowd: “Are you happy?”

Midway through playing Long Time, which she noted was written by Dev Hynes from Blood Orange, she also commented on the size of the audience, saying: “There’s an awful lot of you.”

Debbie Harry reflected on Blondie’s relationship with Glastonbury as they returned to the festival after playing in 1999 and 2014.

She told the crowd: “We’ve got a long track record with you guys so thank you very much for that.”

The singer added they were going to play something from the “deep dark past” before launching into Detroit 442 and Doom Or Destiny.

As the set drew to a close, Harry donned a jacket decorated with fragmented glass to sing chart-topper Heart Of Glass.