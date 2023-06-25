A five-year-old boy has died after falling from a harbour wall in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called to Padstow at around 11:45am on Saturday morning following reports of a child having fallen from the harbour wall.

The boy was taken to Treliske by Air Ambulance and later transferred to Bristol Hospital for treatment, but later died in hospital with his parents by his side.

Police say they are treating his death as a tragic accident and are continuing enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

They also say their thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the boy during this difficult time.

Anyone with further information can contact the police quoting log number 435 of 24 June.