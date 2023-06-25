The Red Arrows flew over Glastonbury Festival on Saturday 25 June.

Festival goers at Worthy Farm were treated to the flypast in the evening, just before headline acts took to the stage.

In response to the display, Glastonbury's police team warned that drones are prohibited at the festival.

It tweeted: "It was great to see the #RedArrows fly past earlier.

"Don’t forget the airspace above the site is restricted for the duration of the festival.

"This means drones aren’t allowed."