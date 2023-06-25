Sir Elton John will headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival today (Sunday 25 June) in what is the final UK date of his Farewell tour.

Sir Elton John says he has created a brand new show for Glastonbury Festival - and it's been confirmed he will have four special guests.

With plenty of collaborations under his belt, rumours are swirling as to who might join Elton John on stage - with Dua Lipa, Eminem and Lady Gaga just some of the names on people's lists.

Other rumoured names include Billy Joel, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and more.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1, Elton also revealed he will be starting his Glastonbury set with a song he hasn't played for around a decade and that people should "expect the unexpected".

This is what festival goers had to say:

Hattie and Esme, Bristol

'Easy, we want Harry Styles'

"We're going to say Britney Spears just because I really want it to be her or Dua Lipa because he's recently collaborated with her.

"If I could choose, easy, I'd want Harry Styles."

Ryan Lewin, Nottingham

"Eminem is my number one musician"

"Eminem is my number one musician and they did the Grammy's performance.

"If they did that on the pyramid - life complete for me."

Chloe Warner, Worcester

"Britney Spears!"

"I want to see Britney Spears, I saw her as a kid so fingers crossed.

"I've also heard Dolly Parton so that would be pretty cool."

Lesley McNamee and Pandora George

'Harry Styles, that's who I want it to be'

"Really excited for Elton, he's the highlight.

"My prediction is Harry Styles, that's who I want to see.

"Rumour is that Sir Paul McCartney is there watching it all, I reckon he might come on."