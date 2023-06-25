Sir Elton John said he never thought he would play Glastonbury as he took to the Pyramid Stage for a “special and emotional” show.

The show is billed as the 76-year-old’s final UK gig, before he retires from touring at the end of his Farwell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The superstar walked on to the stage in a gold suit before taking a seat at the piano as fireworks went off.

He opened his set with Pinball Wizard.

Sir Elton told the crowd: “I never thought I would ever play Glastonbury and here I am.

“It’s a very special and emotional night for me because it might be my last show ever in England, so I had better play well and I had better entertain you, you’ve been standing there so long and I really appreciate all the outfits and everything.”

He then launched into renditions of Benny And The Jets, Daniel, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues.

Sir Elton’s husband David Furnish previously revealed the singer was to be joined by four special guests during his headline set.

Sir Elton John was joined by Jacob Lusk of Gabriels and The London Community Gospel Choir for Are You Ready For Love?

After a rendition of Someone Saved My Life Tonight, he told the crowd: “When I chose my guests for this show I wanted to have newer artists, save for one person, and this boy I heard last year on the radio… I’ve asked him to come to Glastonbury to do his song and he’s an amazing young talent.”

Elton John has taken to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023 for his final UK show. Credit: PA

He was then joined by Stephen Sanchez for a performance of Sanchez’s song Until I Found You.

After performances of Your Song and Candle In The Wind, Sir Elton told the crowd: “My next guest I first met in 2005 when I first started playing Las Vegas, and he came to my hotel suite to play me his band’s first album Hot Fuss – we’ve been friends ever since.”

Welcoming Brandon Flowers to the stage, he said The Killers frontman was “the first person I thought of” to be a guest during his set.

The pair performed Tiny Dancer together.

Sir Elton joked he was suffering a wardrobe malfunction as he got up from the stage, saying: “OK, my trousers are falling down, but never mind.”

He welcomed Rina Sawayama to the stage as “an extraordinary talent and amazing recording artist” before performing Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

After crowd pleasers Crocodile Rock, Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting and I’m Still Standing, Sir Elton put paid to rumours that Dua Lipa would make a surprise appearance.

He played their song Cold Heart alone, telling the crowd: “The person I did the song with isn’t here so I’m going to ask you to sing her part and sing it loudly.”

Huge crowds turned out to Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage to see Elton John perform on Sunday 25 June. Credit: PA

Launching into Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, Sir Elton John said: “This is a very special day today, I wondered how I was going to approach it.

“One of Britain’s most fantastic singers and songwriters was George Michael.

“He was my friend, he was an inspiration, and today would have been his 60th birthday, so I want to dedicate this song to his memory.

“All the music he left us with is so gorgeous. This is for you George.”

After travelling the globe on his marathon tour over the past few years, Sir Elton said Glastonbury would be a “fitting way” to say goodbye to his British fans.