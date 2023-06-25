Festival-goers at Glastonbury are being urged to follow heat safety advice as temperatures soared to 26C on Saturday.

After a torrential downpour on Wednesday morning before the festival threatened to dampen spirits, conditions on Worthy Farm in Somerset have since given way to bright sunshine and intense heat since Thursday.

Temperatures peaked at almost 26C on Saturday, but humidity and strong UV light means it has felt hotter, according to the Met Office.

The warm weather is expected to continue on Sunday 25 June, with temperatures set to still be between 19C and 20C “even at 10pm”.

Staff at the festival’s medical tent have encouraged people to stay safe and to cover up, wear sun hats and sun cream to protect themselves.

The festival’s official app released a “be safe in the heat” guide on Saturday afternoon, which includes the recommendations to drink lots of water, wear sunscreen, seek shade, wear sunglasses and a hat, “or improvise one”, and take off backpacks as they can insulate.

The guidance also encouraged people to seek help from stewards and security if they feel ill or faint, to check in on children and “look after each other”.

Describing how she was coping in the heat on Saturday, first-time Glastonbury attendee Sue Croucher, a 57-year-old self-employed footcare specialist from Weymouth in Dorset, said: “I’m coping with heavy sun cream tonnes and tonnes of fluid.

“I’ve got my legs burnt first day, so now they’re covered in a towel or they should be.”

There is a chance of showers on Sunday at the festival between 1pm and 3pm, but the Met Office said temperatures will likely still feel just as hot.