A musical group celebrating the descendants of the Windrush generation opened the main stage at Glastonbury Festival on Sunday.

The Bristol Reggae Orchestra and Windrush Choir, a musical group from Bristol which celebrates the Windrush generation and its descendants, kicked off proceedings on the Pyramid Stage with a full orchestra accompanied by singers dressed in vibrant red, green and yellow.

The appearance comes as the festival takes place this weekend 75 years after the Windrush generation arrived in the UK.

Opening the set one of the lead singers told a crowd of several hundred: “Glastonbury how you doing?

“We’re going to give you a Windrush style of reggae today.

The group are performing songs including Home and Windrush Child.