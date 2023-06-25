A Sir Elton John fan who has been waiting at Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage since 4am to secure a front spot said they got there early because “Well, it’s Glastonbury, it’s Elton…”

The Tiny Dancer singer, 76, will close the festival with a performance that will feature as yet unannounced surprise guests.

Gregg Rathbone , from Coventry, who was stationed by the Pyramid Stage by 4am on Sunday morning, said: “They still had all the rubbish leftover from Guns N’ Roses and we watched them clear that away and then eventually they’ve let us down and now we’re here and where we wanted to be.”

Gregg Rathbone stationed by the pyramid stage Credit: PA Images

Donning Sir Elton’s classic Dodgers outfit, he added: “I do a lot of queuing. I like queuing, I’ve queued for U2 for days so this is quite easy, it’s only 12 hours or so.”

Asked why he was keen to wait so long, he said: “Well, it’s Glastonbury, it’s Elton, I just had to be here and I had to be here early and I had to be first in line.”

Ben Monk, who was dressed in Sir Elton-style extravagant sunglasses, said he came three hours later at 7am.

He said: “I was third in the queue. You can’t miss Elton John. Last ever UK gig. Glastonbury. What a day.”

He added that he wanted the Rocket Man singer to do “all the classics” and that he had heard rumblings of a special guest that he is “very excited for”.

Another fan, Claire Bailey, 32, an NHS administrator from Weston-super-Mare, told PA: “Who doesn’t love Elton? I just love all his songs.

“I just love Elton, I love Glastonbury. This is our first time at Glastonbury. I just can’t wait…”

She confirmed she will be “staying put” so she does not lose her space, adding: “I did it yesterday for Guns N’ Roses, I was stood here for 11 hours yesterday and I plan to do the same today.

"I just can’t wait" Credit: PA Images

“I’ve got everything, I’ve got sun cream, I’ve got a cooling towel to keep myself cool, I’ve got water – I’m here for the day.”

She added: “No joke, yesterday I did not go to the toilet for 12 hours, I know that’s sad. But we did drink, I had about three big cups of water in the 12 hours and we had an ice cream break as well.”

She said that festival staff had been passing out water yesterday, adding: “They were really looking out for everyone and I imagine they will do the same today as well.”

Dora Szita, 34, a data analyst from London, said: “I kept the tickets initially just for Elton. I figured this is such a once-in-a-lifetime chance that I can sleep any other day but like front row Glastonbury, last UK concert, that’s probably going to be like a once-in-a-lifetime chance.”

Dora Szita was right by the stage by Sunday morning Credit: PA Images

She said she is most looking forward to his hit track Tiny Dancer and any of the surprise guests he has teased.

Across the festival, fans have been spotted dressed in Sir Elton-style outfits in honour of the musician, with Alex McGuire, from Taunton, creating a miniature version of the singer on the Pyramid Stage which he had fashioned into a hat.