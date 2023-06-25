Sir Elton John took time during his headline set at Glastonbury Festival to pay an emotional tribute to 'friend' George Michael on what would have been his 60th birthday.

The 76-year-old, who was performing his final ever UK show at Worthy Farm on Sunday, treated fans to a performance of some his most classic songs.

He was even joined by four special guests, something he had teased fans about over the last week.

Whilst performing with Jacob Lusk, Stephen Sanchez, Brandon Flowers and Rina Sawayama he also took some time to remember his fellow singer-songwriter and friend.

George Michael, who passed away in 2016, sang a live duet with Elton on Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me, earlier in his career.

He chose to dedicate the song to Michael, telling the thousands in the crowd: "This is a very special day today, I wondered how I was going to approach it.

“One of Britain’s most fantastic singers and songwriters was George Michael.

“He was my friend, he was an inspiration, and today would have been his 60th birthday, so I want to dedicate this song to his memory and all the music which he left us with which is so gorgeous. This is for you George."

The singer then went on to perform a number of other classics before ending with a rendition of Rocketman.

After travelling the globe on his marathon tour over the past few years, Sir Elton had said Glastonbury would be a “fitting way” to say goodbye to his British fans and he was rewarded for an emotional set with huge applause from a very happy festival crowd.