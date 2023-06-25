Sir Elton John will close out this year's Glastonbury festival, with a historic show that has been billed as his final UK gig.

The veteran musician, 76, has promised fans an entirely new show at Worthy Farm on Sunday that will feature four “special guests” that have yet to be confirmed.

After touring the globe on his marathon Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour over the past few years, Sir Elton has said Glastonbury would be a “fitting way” to say goodbye to his British fans.

The veteran musician’s Sunday show at Worthy Farm has been billed as his final UK gig Credit: Ian West/PA

Throughout the tour, the megastar has treated fans to elaborate shows filled with extravagant costumes, spectacular visuals and classics from his catalogue including Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man, and Your Song.

Speculation about his guests has been rife after his husband David Furnish revealed the news earlier this week, with fans theorising that he may bring out Harry Styles, Billy Joel, Ed Sheeran, or even US pop star Britney Spears.

Dua Lipa is also an option, having already appeared on stage during Sir Elton’s final US show at the Los Angeles Dodger Stadium last year, alongside Brandi Carlile.

Speaking to Sky News about the show, Furnish said: “This one is very special. It is not just another day in the office.

“It’s a different set list – it’s a huge outdoor live festival. He’s got four different collaborators joining him on stage at different times.

“So, he’s done a lot of changes. A lot on his plate, so I think he’s anxious. Yeah, but I think good anxious, healthy anxious.”

Sir Elton previously said the show would start with a song that he has not played in 10 years.

Furnish also said Sir Elton will not give up on music after his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour ends in Sweden next month, and will start work on a new studio album in the autumn.

Temperatures are due to stay high again on Sunday, though Sir Elton’s headline performance may be at risk of rain, with the Met Office warning of an “increasing risk of showers” into the evening.

The Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset Credit: Yui Mok/PA

A spokesperson said conditions would be “warm and largely dry, with sunny spells” for most of the day and that temperatures are still expected to reach 25C.

Other acts include Blondie, Lil Nas X and Yusuf/ Cat Stevens.

Glastonbury co-founder Michael Eavis previously said the event had “got there eventually” in tempting musical heavyweights Sir Elton and Stevens to perform.