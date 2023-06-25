Sir Rod Stewart fans in Plymouth have been left disappointed after the singer "stormed off" stage when his set was cut short.

The legendary performer kicked off his run of UK summer shows on Saturday night at Home Park stadium where he's played twice before.

Sir Rod finished his second to last song at 10:30pm, when the stage darkened at the venue's cut-off time.

One fan reported a man dressed in black telling Sir Rod "the mayor says you've gone over your curfew", to which he's thought to have replied: "Tell the mayor to f*** off!"

To add to fans' fury, his last song was We Are Sailing, appropriate for the naval city.

Attendees have shared their frustration on social media and also spoken of transport difficulties getting home.

One woman said: "After attending the Rod Stewart concert yesterday evening he finished his second to last song, the finale being We Are Sailing to be told it was 10:30pm and he couldn’t continue.

"With this Rod stormed off the stage and the concert was left without light, only to be told the Lord Mayor had put a stop to it.

"Hundreds of fans like myself were left in shock and waited for an iconic moment dedicated to the Navy."

Another added: "Four of us attended the Rod Stewart concert at Home Park. It was a fabulous night but what an abrupt end.

"A guy dressed in black came onto the stage and ordered Rod off because of a curfew.

"Rod, of course, immediately left and the lights came on. OMG no goodbye to fans, no encore. Everyone was stunned at the rude and abrupt ending to what was an amazing concert.

"Who was the guy in black who asked Rod to leave the stage? Why did Rod end the concert so abruptly? We were at the front and poor Rod looked stunned.

"For an artist to have his performance cut short so rudely and abruptly at the finale is awful. We came out saying that he was amazing but we would never attend a concert at home park again because performers are dragged off stage because of a curfew.

"Another few minutes to finish and say goodbye is all it would have taken. He had not even reached the end of the song before he was asked to leave the stage.

"They should have started earlier if they had such a strict policy."

Another fellow fan said on Facebook said: "At 10:29pm he is called to the side of the stage, was told 'the mayor says you have gone over your curfew', to which Rod shouts, 'tell the mayor to f*** off!', and then boom, stage in darkness.

"Everyone was waiting for an encore but spotlights came on and cleaners start moving in. So no We Are Sailing which would have been the encore.

"For Plymouth that was a must, a Naval town that was home to The Ark Royal that is so poignant to anyone here with that connection."

