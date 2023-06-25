A woman who was found lying in the street with life-threatening injuries in Devon has been taken to hospital where she remains in a 'critical but stable' condition.

Police were called to Church Street, Paignton at around 1am on Sunday 25 June following reports of a disturbance.

Police and ambulance services found a local woman in her 50’s unconscious on the street and having sustained serious, life-threatening injuries.

She remains at Derriford Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Devon and Cornwall Police have launched an investigation following the incident.

Detective Sergeant Martin Key said: “We are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and scene guards remain in place.

“We have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder; He remains in police custody and awaits questioning.

“Whilst we will keep an open mind as the investigation progresses, at this point we are not looking for anyone else in connection to this matter.”

DS Key added: “We are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who was in the Church Street area overnight, or anyone who may have any information that could aid the investigation.

“We would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV, Doorbell camera or dashcam footage of the area that could assist.

"Please contact the police quoting Case Reference 50230177850."