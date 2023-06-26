An accident on the M5 in South Gloucestershire has resulted in queuing traffic this morning.

According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, there are delays near Dursley.

The crash took place heading northbound between junctions 14 and 13. It was first reported at 6.12am.

Inrix says: "Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to accident on M5 Northbound from J14 B4509 (Thornbury / Falfield) to J13 A419 (Stroud)."

Traffic is said to be "coping well" currently.

We have contacted Avon and Somerset Police and Gloucestershire Police and will update this page with more information as we received it.