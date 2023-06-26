Bristol Rovers criticised for signing Jevani Brown amid ongoing assault case

Bristol Rovers has been criticised today after announcing the signing of Jevani Brown.

The forward, who was suspended by his former club Exeter City in February, has not played since being charged with assault.

He is set to appear in court in July accused of assaulting a woman.

His signing has drawn criticism from some, including the HerGameToo movement that looks to battle inequality and sexism in football.

The movement was started by a Bristol Rovers supporter and the club became the first official partner of it.

In a statement posted on social media the group said it was 'aware of the signing'.

“As this is a live legal case, we are unable to comment on the matter," the post said.

“However, we can confirm that in due course, once the case has concluded, we will make a decision on what this means for our partnership with Bristol Rovers FC.

“We will remain in dialogue with the club throughout the process and provide further comment if required in due course.

“We will also continue to support the great work that goes on with Bristol Rovers Community Trust and the Gas Girls.”