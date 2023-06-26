Eyesight-saving treatment centre opens for patients in Somerset

Play Brightcove video

It’s hoped a new treatment centre in Somerset can save people’s vision as well as ease pressure on the NHS.

The base in Taunton has been opened to help deal with the county’s ageing population, with macular disease the biggest cause of sight loss in the country.

Patients who need regular eye injections no longer need to travel into Musgrove Park Hospital for their appointments following the opening of the new macular treatment centre, which is located in the same building as the existing ophthalmology diagnostic centre just off the M5 in Taunton.

The centre in Taunton opened in spring 2022, where people in Somerset with retinal conditions and glaucoma have been able to get all their tests in one place. A second diagnostic centre also opened at the Quedam Shopping Centre in Yeovil.

The new macular treatment centre, which is run by Somerset NHS Foundation Trust (FT), has been funded and equipped through a project between the trust and Bayer, with support from the Musgrove Park Hospital League of Friends and its donors.

Mr Shantanu Gudsoorkar, Somerset FT's consultant ophthalmic surgeon who specialises in macular diseases, was involved with both the diagnostic and treatment centre projects.

He said: “Our macular team at Musgrove Park Hospital provides vision-saving eye injection treatment for patients with wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular oedema and retinal vein occlusion.

“Over the last five years, there has been a growing demand for the treatment of macular conditions in Somerset, because of an increasing elderly population and better diagnostic equipment within community-based and high street opticians. Our service currently gets 40 new referrals every month, and we have 2,500 patients under our care who need regular appointments and treatment – this is twice the number of patients since 2017.

“Our skilled macular nurse practitioners performed 12,000 injections in 2022, compared with 6,000 in 2017 – showing the progressively rising demand for appointments and treatment which has doubled over the last five years. As a result, our macular service has outgrown the assessment and treatment areas in our eye clinic at Musgrove Park, without any scope for expansion.

“The available space in our existing ophthalmology diagnostic centre was the natural choice as our elderly visually-impaired patients could access it easily and it’s also future proofed to meet the increasing demand.”

93-year-=old Alec Standard, who lives in Somerton, is one of the patients who is currently receiving regular treatment at the centre after being diagnosed with wet age-related macular degeneration.

He said: "I do have a friend who was diagnosed about the same time as I was, but he didn't follow through any treatment and he now has a white stick. It's just a gift - it's just a gift to have your sight.

"The last thing people want to do at our age is end up in an institution. As it is now, if I want I've just got myself a little scooter, because of difficulty walking, but within 30 seconds I can be sitting in the pub with a nice pint! I wouldn't be able to do that if I hadn't had the treatment."