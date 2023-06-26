Official stats released for Glastonbury Festival showed that there were more than 100 incidents reported to police across the event.

Offences this year included thefts, drug offences and sexual assaults.

Avon and Somerset Police revealed last year that the cost of policing the event was more than £1.3 million, in what was the first festival back since the coronavirus pandemic.

The stats on crime this year actually show a significant drop from 2022.

Last year police recorded 205 crimes and 19 arrests.

This year Avon and Somerset Police recorded 120 incidents, a force spokesman said: "This included 27 thefts, 20 drug offences and seven sexual assaults.

"A total of 35 arrests were made.

"The figures included incidents and arrests both on and off site, in areas around the perimeter and on approach roads and in the car parks."