Names for new sea lion pups at Longleat Safari Park revealed

Watch the sea lion pups with their mothers

Two sea lion pups born at Longleat in Wiltshire have been named Baxter and Roscoe.

Video footage has been released showing sweet moments between the pups and their mothers Belle and Roo. They are both first time parents and were also born through the breeding programme.

The safari park revealed at the beginning of June that the pups are the first pair to be born there since 2017.

The keepers hope they are part of a new generation.

Sea lions were first introduced into Half Mile Lake in the late 1960s and are believed to be one of just a few Californian sea lions colonies anywhere in the world to live in freshwater.

Each sea lion eats around three-and-a-half kilos of mackerel a day and keepers supplement their fish diet with salt tablets to mimic a seawater habitat.

Visitors are being asked to look out for Roscoe and Baxter on the park's boat safaris.