People 'devastated' after two cygnets found dead in Cheltenham park

Two baby swans have been found dead, in the same week, at Pittville Park in Cheltenham.

The loss of the two cygnets, whose parents are the well-known pair George and Maisie, has been described as 'devastating' by Pittville Swans and Friends on Facebook.

The post prompted a huge number of comments, with many expressing their sadness at the loss of the two cygnets.

Five of the seven cygnets are still alive. Credit: Stephen Emerson/Pittville Swans & Friends

The first cygnet was reported dead on Sunday, 18 June. A message said: "It's with a heavy heart we have to bring you devastating news. We sadly lost one of the magnificent 7 late last night, the cygnet's body was recovered from the water."

The second was found dead on Friday, 23 June. A message said the cygnet's body was found on land, suggesting it had been attacked by a predator.

One person said: "Oh no, not another. They were doing so well too." Another added: "Very sad hope the rest all survive so upsetting."

Last December, George and Maisie had to be rescued from Pittville Park lake after a pollution incident involving cooking oil.

They were looked after at The Swan Sanctuary near London before being returned to their home.