Plymouth's Lord Mayor Mark Shayer has said he is 'livid' at suggestions he was to blame for cutting Sir Rod Stewart's set short during his performance at Home Park, claiming he has even faced abuse in local shops as a result.

Social media erupted on Saturday night when Sir Rod Stewart alleged he was 'ordered off the stage' during his performance as he went past the 10:30pm curfew time.

Fans were left incredibly disappointed with many accusing the council of bringing the concert to a premature end.

This has since prompted a response from Plymouth City Council in which it denied being involved in ending the set.

In a statement the council said: “Despite social media rumours and inaccurate, unsubstantiated reports online - Plymouth City Council and Home Park did NOT ask Rod Stewart to stop his concert on Saturday night.

“Any allegation that the Lord Mayor asked the performer to stop are also untrue. The Lord Mayor was not at the concert."

Now the Lord Mayor himself has made a statement saying he is 'livid' after being implicated, stressing that he is in fact a huge Sir Rod Stewart fan.

Both he and his late father served in the Royal Navy and the song Sailing - which Sir Rod did not get to sing as a result of the abrupt finish - is of special significance.

Cllr Shayer, who served for 25 years as a submariner, said there are even words from the song on his father’s gravestone and he would never have done anything to prevent Rod singing the anthem in Plymouth, home of the Royal Navy.

“I’m horrified to be implicated," he said.

"To say I stopped Rod Stewart singing what is one of my favourite songs, on Armed Forces Day, it’s ridiculous. I’m livid.”

Cllr Shayer said the first he knew of the controversy was on Sunday morning when he started receiving messages asking what happened. He said: “I started getting telephone calls, numerous people were ringing up.”

He said abuse continued throughout the day and said: “I have even been sworn at at my local shop.”