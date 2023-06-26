Play Brightcove video

Video from Street Goat Project

An urgent search is underway to reunite three newborn goats with their mothers after fears they have been stolen.

They are a part of the Street Goat Project around Bristol. The sustainable initiative was started in 2016 to keep the city's green spaces tidy while also producing milk and meat.

Four of the animals were introduced near the M32 in Stoke Park in January but they have since gone missing.

In a post on their social media the Street Goat Project said the goats were born on Thursday and Friday and that they "will not survive" without their mums.

The post said: "Mum's are very distressed and shouting, looking for them. All 3 coffee/golden colour: 2 females, 1 male.

"They will be very distressed and noisy if still alive."

The fields have been searched. Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Street Goat Project on social media.