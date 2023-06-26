Glastonbury Festival may have only just ended, but many people are already turning their attention to next year's event.

The festival was attended by more than 200,000 people at Worthy Farm and they were treated to some fantastic music.

Headline sets by the Arctic Monkeys, Guns n Roses and Elton John drew huge crowds at what has become one of the biggest music festivals on the planet.

Last year tickets for the 2023 festival went on sale in November and they sold out in less than an hour.

That was actually 30 minutes more than usual though after some technical issues were reported.

Tickets for the 2024 festival are not yet on sale but they usually go one sale in October before a resale in April.

If you want a ticket for Glastonbury you have to register first and your registration has to include an identification photo.

The only place to buy tickets is through the festival's official ticket partner SeeTickets.

When will Glastonbury Festival 2024 take place?

Glastonbury Festival takes place on Worthy Farm, in Pilton, on the same weekend every year - the last weekend of June.

It is likely to be Wednesday, June 26 to Sunday, June 30.

How to register for Glastonbury Festival tickets

Everyone who wants to buy a Glastonbury Festival ticket must register online using their photo to get a registration ID. This code is then needed when buying your ticket.

How much will tickets cost?

Tickets for the event in 2023 cost £335 per person, there is no word on what tickets will cost for the event in 2024.