Who could be set to headline Glastonbury Festival 2024?

As the sun went down on Sir Elton John and his set at the end of Glastonbury Festival on Sunday night, rumours quickly started circulating on who could be the next big name to grace the famous Pyramid Stage at next year's event.

Sir Elton performed a number of classics, alongside some special guests, to a huge crowd at Worthy Farm in what is expected to be his final ever UK stage show.

It marked the end of this year's festival and sent thousands of festival-goers home happy.

But quickly talk started on who could be next, with the early favourites to headline 2024 being Taylor Swift and Harry Styles.

Who could headline 2024?

Taylor Swift

Rumours have started early about Taylor Swift's potential involvement at next year's event since her tour dates were announced last week.

It'd be four years late for Taylor Swift, who was due to headline Glastonbury in 2020 before the event got cancelled by the Covid pandemic.

The singer was also touted as a potential 'special guest' in Sir Elton John's line-up on Sunday.

The big thing people have noticed on her tour dates for next year is that there is conveniently a gap for a potential Glastonbury appearance next year.

Both the 23 and 30 of June in 2024 are currently free.

Harry Styles

Fans were left somewhat disappointed on Sunday whilst watching Sir Elton John's headline set after there was no appearance from the former One Direction man.

The Watermelon Sugar and As It Was star, who is from from Holmes Chapel, has been performing around the UK as part of his own tour but had no dates on the night of Elton's Glastonbury show.

While Elton John hadn't worked directly with Harry Styles before, he had said he was a big fan saying he would love to work with him but no appearance materialised.

But after huge success as a sole artist in recent years fans believe he could be one of the names brought in to perform on the famous Pyramid stage next year.

Sir Elton John recently revealed he would "love" to work with the former One Direction star. Credit: PA

SPICE GIRLS

Could we see the Spice Girls reunite for a special set at Glastonbury Festival next year?

If Mel C's comments over the weekend are anything to go by then it could happen, with the artist saying her and the other members “all” would like to perform at the music festival.

The singer, 49, took to the stage on Saturday night on the Avalon Stage, and speaking to BBC Radio 6 Music’s Matt Everitt, she responded to whether the Spice Girls would accept an offer to play the legends slot.

The pop star, also known as Sporty Spice said: “And it’s quite daunting, some of the girls haven’t been up on stage for years." Credit: PA Images

According to BBC News, she told Everitt: “All of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth.

“They’re rehearsed, they know the words, they’re ready.”

She went on to say the the festival with the Spice Girls was on the bucket list.