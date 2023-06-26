"You will be in my heart and soul forever."

Sir Elton John has taken to social media to thank fans after an 'emotional' headline set at Glastonbury Festival on Sunday.

The superstar brought the festival to a close on Sunday night with his headline set on the Pyramid stage, which included crowd-pleasing hits such as Your Song, Tiny Dancer, Rocketman and Benny And The Jets.

He also featured four special guests, including Brandon Flowers the lead singer of the Killers.

Writing on Instagram the 76-year-old said: "Thank you Glastonbury! The energy last night was like nothing else, and I couldn’t be more grateful to the crowd and the people watching at home for all your love and support.

"You will be in my heart and soul forever."

The performance also marked the end of the music legend's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, meaning he has now performed his final ever UK stage show.

Continuing in his post he said: "UK, what a farewell. I love you.”

Sir Elton John performing on the Pyramid Stage Credit: PA

During his set he treated fans to hit after hit during a “special and emotional” two-hour perfomance.

Speaking on stage he told festivalgoers: “I never thought I would ever play Glastonbury and here I am.

"It’s a very special and emotional night for me because it might be my last show ever in England, so I had better play well and I had better entertain you.

"You’ve been standing there so long and I really appreciate all the outfits and everything."