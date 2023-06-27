A body has been found in the search for 35-year-old Harry Dalkins from Lelant, Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called to reports of a body in the water near Doyden Castle, in Port Isaac, at around 1.45pm on Monday 26 June.

It was retrieved with help from the RNLI.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Formal identification is yet to take place but Harry Dalkins' family have been made aware of the development.

Harry was last seen getting off a bus in St Ives at the bus station at around 10.25pm on 17 June. Police issued a missing persons appeal for information on his whereabouts last week.