Bristol road closed with emergency services called out to 'unsafe' building

A main road in Bristol is closed after emergency services were called out to an 'unsafe' building.

Emergency services, including Avon Fire and Rescue crews and police officers, were called at around 7pm.

A statement from Avon and Somerset Police said: "Sandy Park Road in Brislington has been closed this evening due to an unsafe building.

The crack appeared in the wall earlier today.

The building that has been cordoned off is the Furniture shop.

"Emergency services are on the scene and motorists should seek an alternative route."

More updates to follow.