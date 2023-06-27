Cotswold bird park mourns loss of one of Europe’s oldest female king penguins

Birdland Park and Gardens has paid tribute to one of Europe's oldest king penguins, Lily, after she passed away last week.

Lily was hatched at the centre in Bourton-on-the-Water, in the Cotswolds, in 1992.

She became one of the park’s best breeding King penguins, raising a total of eight chicks inher lifetime.

She was laying eggs until as recently as two years ago. But since 2021, her health has beengradually declining.

Described as “very petite,” Lily was recognisable by her size and for her habit of testing herfood by nibbling it first before swallowing it.

Birdland’s general manager Simon Cox said the penguin had begun to slow down over thepast two years after developing a mild form of arthritis. She had also begun to formcataracts in both eyes.

Mr Cox thanked keepers for all the “love and care” they gave to Lily as her healthdeteriorated.

“We’d like to thank Chipping Norton Veterinary Hospital for all their support with healthcare checks and medication for Lily,” he added.