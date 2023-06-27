A "first of its kind" agreement to ease hospital transfer pressures has been made in the South West.

The deal allows HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopters to directly respond to transfer requests for seriously ill or injured adult patients between NHS hospitals in the region.

Called 'Retrieve', the agreement sets out the relationship between the NHS and Maritime & Coastguard agency giving the two 'Trusted Partner' status.

The collaboration between the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) and the Retrieve Adult Critical Care Transfer Service, hosted by University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust (UHBW), has been hailed as a "blueprint" for future relationships between the MCA and other transfer services across the country.

Under the agreement, the NHS can contact HM Coastguard directly for their assistance with rescue missions.

Maritime Minister Baroness Vere said: “One of the Government’s priorities is to cut waiting lists, so it’s great to see this new partnership as an excellent example of how collaboration across sectors can result in improved outcomes and could ultimately save lives.

It's hoped the deal will save lives by speeding up transfer times. Credit: Maritime & Coastguard Agency

“Patients in need of time-critical care will now have access to the services they need with greater speed and efficiency.”

The aim is to simplify the process and improve the speed and efficiency of transfer for critical patients.

The memorandum was signed by HM Coastguard director Claire Hughes.

She said: “In serious medical situations, every second counts and this agreement will help critically ill and injured patients across the South West of England by transporting them to where they need treatment by the NHS.

“We’re proud to be in the first group of public bodies in England to work together in this way to make the very best use of our search and rescue helicopters, making a real difference to seriously ill adult patients.

“We hope this blueprint agreement is the first of many between public bodies around the country.”

The area covered by Retrieve includes all hospitals in the South West Critical Care Network from Gloucestershire to Cornwall.