Play Brightcove video

Watch Sam Blackledge's report

A group of lottery winners have been busy creating a haven for dogs at a charity in Devon.

The Cinnamon Trust wanted to build a herb garden for pets whose owners have died - and the dog-loving winners were all too happy to get stuck in.

Lesley Herbert, who won £2million on a scratchcard in 2021, said: "It's not all about going on flash holidays and fancy cars and posh meals. There's a lot more to lottery winners. We're just normal people, we've just been a bit lucky. The dogs are amazing. The people here are amazing."

The winners helped to build a herb garden and gym at the Cinnamon Trust site in Okehampton.

The project includes installing a herb garden and gym for dogs whose owners have passed away, which the charity says can be massively beneficial for its animals.

Patrick Williams, chief executive of the Cinnamon Trust, said: "Just as we might fancy a bit of chocolate, they might fancy something along the lines of a bit of rosemary, something that will give them an extra boost for the day, or maybe make their tummy feel slightly better than it does in the morning."

The garden will be therapeutic for dogs who have lost their owners. Credit: ITV News

Husband and wife Ruth and Peter Doyle, who won £1million on the Euromillions, said: "Winning the lottery doesn't end with winning the money.

"You feel that you're giving something back to the community. It's just so fulfilling. You get to meet other lottery winners as well and it's a win-win situation."