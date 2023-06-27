A man and a boy have been sentenced following a series of unprovoked attacks in Yeovil which included hitting an individual over the head with a metal bar and punching and stabbing another.

The assaults happened between 6.30 and 8am on Saturday 18 February.

Avon and Somerset have released a timeline of the spate of violence:

6.30am – a man was punched in the head near Crofton Stores on Crofton Park/Goldcroft.

7.24am – a man was hit over the head with a metal bar outside Cineworld and another was stabbed in the car park at the location. Thankfully neither suffered life-threatening injuries, but they both required hospital treatment including stitches.

7.29am – a man was spat at, punched and stabbed near Pen Mill railway station, needing stitches to injuries which were thankfully not life-threatening.

7.47am – a man was punched on St Michael’s Avenue.

Jamie Gosney of no fixed abode and a 14-year-old boy, who can't be named due to his age, were both handed custodial sentences for a total of nine offences including seven counts including assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH), assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH), assault by beating, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a bladed article.

Gosney and the boy were sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on Thursday 25 June. Gosney will face 12 years in prison and the teenager was handed a two-year detention training order.

Detective Sergeant Paul Brown said: “This was a shocking series of incidents in which a man and a boy assaulted total strangers for no apparent reason. The victims in this case were entirely innocent members of the public going about their Saturday.

He added: “I’d like to thank the victims for their important contribution to this conviction and recognise the impact this awful experience has had on them. I hope the guilty pleas and the custodial sentences give them some peace of mind and wish them well as they move on with their lives. I’d also like to thank my team, especially the officer in the case DC Simon Ledbury, for their work on the case.”

​Neighbourhood Inspector Rachel Clark said: “This was a wholly exceptional occurrence for our town. I hope the community is reassured by the robust response and speedy deployment of officers on the ground, as well as the thorough and effective investigation carried out by CID colleagues, which left the defendants with no alternative but to admit their crimes.”