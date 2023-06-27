Man dies after getting into difficulty in sea at North Devon beach

A man who was pulled from the sea in North Devon has died.

Emergency services were sent to Croyde Bay on Monday morning, 26 June, at around 9.45am after a man got into difficulty in the water.

He was recovered by lifeguards and treated by paramedics. HM Coastguard also attended.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services the man died at the scene. Devon and Cornwall Police said the man is believed to be in his 40s and from the Bedfordshire area.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.