Man walked six miles to build bed in Glastonbury Festival tent

A Glastonbury-goer who posted pictures of a double bed he had put together in a tent for the festival has now uploaded pictures of the dismantling operation.

The Grumpy Jedi's pictures went viral on social media and showed a sleeping set-up of luxury, accompanied by drinking refreshments.

It wasn't without effort though with the camper saying he walked more than six miles to and from his car in the 'blazing sun' to achieve his desired accommodation.

He later stressed that it was all 'worth it'.

The tent was even accompanied by fair lights. Credit: GrumpyJedi/Twitter

Proving how the stunt didn't go unnoticed, he took to Twitter to write how he even counts Radio One presenters among his followers now. He wrote: "Best thing about all this bed nonsense is that @scott_mills followed me."

More than 200,000 music fans flocked to the site from last Wednesday, 21 June, and were treated to a number of special performances from the likes of Sir Elton John, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi and Fred Again.

Thousands of tonnes of waste are produced at the event every year. The festival implored music fans to take everything home with them, writing on Twitter: "When you’re packing up your tent, please put your rubbish in the bin bags provided by campsite stewards and take home all of your belongings to use again next time! Thank you. Love the farm, leave no trace!"

With that in mind, the Grumpy Jedi posted pictures of the bed being unassembled and packed away in a car.

It was time for the bed to say 'sweet dreams' to the festival. Credit: GrumpyJedi/Twitter

The tent and bed have left the scene. Credit: GrumpyJedi/Twitter

He later revealed the bed was "back in the spare room."

People are already trying to guess what Glastonbury 2024 has in store for the social media user.

One wrote: "Could we have a sofa next year too?", while another said they wanted to see an "ensuite and a TV".

You can find details for next year's event and when tickets go on sale here.