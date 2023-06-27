Police are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of a woman with limited mobility who has gone missing from Chippenham.

Extensive searches are underway to try and find Fiona Edson who is in her 50s and has been missing since Sunday, 25 June.

Police believe Fiona left her home in the Monkton Park area on her mobility scooter.

She is described as being white, around 5 ft 5 inches tall, with dark brown hair in a ponytail.

When she left her home address, she was wearing a khaki cotton shirt and blue denim shorts.

Officers are conducting extensive searches on foot, on bike, in vehicles and are being supported by volunteers.

It is thought that Fiona may be in the Chippenham or Calne area.

If you have information in relation to Fiona’s whereabouts, Wiltshire Police are asking you to call 101 or 999 in an emergency.