Tributes paid to well-known farmer and ex-councillor from Torbay

A man found dead over the weekend in Torbay has been named by the National Farmers' Union as prominent Devon farmer and former councillor Richard Haddock.

The NFU has issued a statement sending its condolences to Mr Haddock's family.

It says: "We are extremely sorry to hear about the death of former Devon NFU chair Richard Haddock."

Mr Haddock, 66, was a well-known figure in Torbay having previously been elected and served on Brixham Town Council and Torbay Council.

He was chairman of the town council until May of this year and served on Torbay Council as a Conservative and senior councillor until 2019.

Mr Haddock was a former National Farmers' Union Devon chairman. He farmed land in the Brixham area and established Churston Farm Shop.

NFU President Minette Batters said "Richard was well known to many of us in the South West and throughout the industry for his campaigning work on behalf of farmers and growers.

"He served in a number of high profile NFU positions including county chair in 1999, and South West regional board chair in 2006/7. He was also chair of the regional livestock board and NFU national livestock board chair in the early 2000s.

"On behalf of the NFU and its members, I offer our condolences to Richard’s wife Caroline and all his family and friends at this very sad time."

Torbay Council also issued a statement: "Our thoughts and sympathy go out to the family and friends of ex Torbay Council councillor and recent Chair of Brixham Town Council, Richard Haddock.

"Richard represented residents of the Churston and Galmpton ward in Paignton from 2015 to 2019. He was also Executive Lead Member for Business, Customer Services and Town Centre Regeneration during that time.

"As a mark of respect, flags will be flown at half-mast at the Town Hall in Torquay until sunset on the day of his funeral."

On Friday of last week Mr Haddock appeared at Exeter Crown Court in a case prosecuted by the Environment Agency. He pleaded guilty to six offences; four of failing to comply with or contravening a permit and two of operating a regulated facility at Churston Court Farm otherwise than in accordance with a permit. It was a case involving the illegal disposal of waste.

Police have previously released a statement saying a man in his 60s was found dead in Torbay over the weekend.

His next of kin have been informed. A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police added: "This death is not being treated as suspicious and file is being prepared for the coroner."