The family of a man who died in a car crash have paid tribute to a 'loving dad', 'amazing brother', and 'doting son'.

Paul Morton died on the evening of 17 June in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police were called to reports that a car had struck a tree on Kingsdown Road. Paul, who was the passenger in the car, died at the scene.

In a statement, Paul's family said: "Paul was a loving dad to Rebecca and Danielle, adored Bampy to his two grand-daughters Nayla-Mae and Delilah, amazing brother to Steven and Brian and a doting son to Dianne.

"He was bubbly and funny and was always up for a family party. Paul was full of laughter and jokes and he was the reason we came together as a family.

"Paul was a good friend, always reliable and there to help anyone who needed it. He had such a good heart.

"Paul is going to be sadly missed not just by his family but by his friends too. He was such a well-known person, he had so much love for everyone."

Officers are asking any witnesses to the collision or anyone with relevant dash cam footage to contact the serious collision investigation team at Headquarters on 01225 694597 quoting Log number 54230063633.