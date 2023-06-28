At least eight fire engines have tackled a fire at Pinkmans bakery in Bristol.

Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue were called to Berkeley Avenue in Clifton just before 4am this morning.

A drone unit, command unit and welfare unit were also in place.

Firefighters have now put out the flames. Credit: BPM Media

The fire has now been extinguished and resources are being scaled back.

No one is believed to have been injured.

An investigation will begin later this morning.

The incident is affecting traffic. Credit: BPM Media

The fire has impacted traffic in the area.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix says: "A4018 Park Street Northbound partially blocked, heavy traffic due to building fire at Berkeley Avenue."