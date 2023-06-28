Police are growing 'extremely' concerned for a missing woman from Chippenham.

Fiona Edson has been missing since Sunday 25 June. The 51-year-old left her home address in Monkton Park at around 1pm.

She left her home on a grey mobility scooter and was wearing a khaki shirt and denim shorts. Her dark hair was being worn in a ponytail and she was wearing glasses.

Since she was reported missing, Wiltshire Police and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service have been conducting extensive searches between the Chippenham and Calne areas.

Det Insp Mark Kent said: “We are extremely concerned about Fiona’s welfare and we are continuing to provide support to her family as our searches continue.

Have you seen Fiona? Credit: Wiltshire Police

“We understand Fiona left her home on her mobility scooter, although she does have limited mobility and can walk short distances. Officers have been working round the clock alongside volunteers from WiLSAR to try and locate Fiona.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who have already contacted us with information following our public appeals and we would urge anyone who was in the Monkton Park area on Sunday afternoon to cast their mind back – did you see a woman matching Fiona’s description on a mobility scooter?

"What direction was she heading in? Did anything appear out of the ordinary? Any information you have, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, could be vital."

The force is asking anyone with information to call 101 and quote log number 342 of June 25.