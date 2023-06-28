Play Brightcove video

Watch Ben McGrail's report from Wellington

People who live in residential homes earmarked for closure have said they feel in limbo as they wait for a decision.

It has been over six weeks since Abbeyfield announced a consultation on the future of the buildings, partly because of a rise in running costs.

Their proposal placed 43 homes across England under the consultation, including 13 in the West Country.

Two of those homes are in the town of Wellington in Somerset. Ivy House and The Old Vicarage are home to dozens of people who now face uncertainty over their futures.

One resident at Ivy House, Colin Brockington, said the situation was extremely stressful. He said: "I'm very angry with them and very bitter with them.

"They have been our landlord for the last 11 or 12 years and they've sold us down the river."

Queenie Hutchings has lived at Ivy House for 28 years. She is confident that they will be able to stay there, saying: "I shall spend the rest of my days here, I have no doubt about that - I shall live here as long as I live.

"I think things can't get any worse than what they are - they will get better I'm sure."

At 28 years of living there, Queenie Hutchings is the longest-serving resident at Ivy House in Wellington

At 104 Joyce Penfold has lived through 22 Prime Ministers and 5 Monarchs but the threat of the closure of her home - Tresillian House in Falmouth, Cornwall - is the one thing which has been on her mind day and night for the past 6 weeks.

She said: "When I was told it was going to close it was one hell of a shock and it's upset me ever since. You've got it on your mind night and day. It's the one thing that's mattering."

Another resident there, Val Allan, said: "I'm just on edge all the time because you've got this threat of closure hanging over your head and it's with you when you wake up in the morning and when you go to bed at night. So it is very, very stressful. I think it's morally wrong."

The Abbeyfield Society says there is no set date for any announcements with the consultation being run on a per-home basis.

That means the length of the consultation for each home will depend on proposals and options discussed specific to the home in question.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "The wellbeing of our residents and colleagues remains our main priority, and they all continue to have our full support during the consultation process.

“We are continuing to proactively support our communities through a dedicated helpline and providing residents with factsheets to keep them fully informed of the process and answer their questions.

"Our senior management team is additionally conducting on-site visits at homes to further answer any questions residents may have, and equally to listen to their views as part of the consultation.

“As part of the process’s wide-ranging engagement, we are holding conversations and meetings with a variety of stakeholders to explore potential opportunities and proposals to inform any final decision taken.”

Meanwhile residents, like Brian Standring of Ivy House in Wellington, are determined to fight.

"He says a petition has already gathered around 1,000 signatures calling for the prevention of the closure of the two homes in the town.

He said: "It's been very much based on a better together - how they appreciate the thousand-odd people who've signed a petition here in the town.

"Most of them we don't even know who they are and yet they're prepared to stand behind us. So those sort of things give you encouragement and hope."

The full list of Abbeyfield homes put under consultation in the West Country are: