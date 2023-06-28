A huge oil spill caused delays on the M5 earlier today after a lorry crashed, rupturing its fuel tank.

Fire crews from North Somerset were called to the M5 motorway after reports of an oil spill.

Clevedon and Weston-super-Mare firefighters attended after two vehicles hit a transporter ramp which had fallen off onto the carriageway.

One of them was a lorry and when it crashed, its fuel tank ruptured, spilling 150 litres of diesel onto the carriageway.

Writing on Facebook, Clevedon Firefighters told how they worked with highways crews to wash down the carriageways to prevent further crashes.

A plastic boom from their Environment Agency pack was used to contain the run off and prevent it going into the water course so that it can be dealt with.

