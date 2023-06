Police have opened a murder investigation after a woman died in Portishead yesterday (27 June).

Emergency services were called at around noon to a property in Tansy Lane following a report of a woman in her 60s had been seriously injured. She died at the scene.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

A cordon remains in place while enquiries are carried out, including forensic examination of the scene.

Formal identification and a forensic post-mortem will be carried out in due course.

Neighbourhood Policing Chief Inspector Adam O’Loughlin from Avon and Somerset Police said: “Our collective thoughts are with the victim’s friends and family in what is undoubtedly a very difficult time.

"They are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

“We understand this can be an incredibly shocking and upsetting time for many people and we thank the local community for their understanding while the scene is in place.

“While we believe this is an isolated incident. There will be increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

“Anyone with concerns or questions is invited to speak to any of our officers or to contact the local neighbourhood policing team.”