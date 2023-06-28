Rude markings which have appeared around potholes in Gloucestershire "pose a risk to road users", according to county highways chiefs.

Someone has drawn yellow phallic symbols on the road in Stroud to highlight the poor state of Rodborough Hill.

The explicit drawings surround the road defects, but Gloucestershire County Council said the stunt poses a potential distraction to drivers and will divert their workers away from pothole repairs.

Martyn Midgley, area highway manager at Gloucestershire County Council, said: "Rude and offensive graffiti painted on the roads puts those doing the painting and others at risk by causing a potential distraction to road users.

"We are reviewing the extent of the markings and then will organise our work crews to remove the graffiti from the road as quickly as possible.

"This will take crews off pothole filling duties as they tackle the graffiti, which is another cost to the taxpayer and may cause drivers short delays to their journeys."

"This demonstrates just how bad the road conditions have become"

Councillor Robin Layfield (Community Independents, Rodborough), who represents the area at Stroud District Council, said he did not condone people taking such actions.

However, he believes it does highlight the urgent need for action from Gloucestershire County Council to fix the road.

Mr Layfield has personal experience of the dangers potholes hold. His daughter "broke her arm and lost a tooth after being thrown from her bike going over a large pothole on her way home from school last year."

He spoke of how he had been contacted by one resident who has had three tyre punctures caused by potholes in as many months.

He said: "This demonstrates just how bad the road conditions have become."

"Regular adverse weather events and the increasing size and weight of vehicles are causing our roads to literally crumble away.

"Whilst I can’t condone people taking action of this nature – putting themselves at risk by standing in the middle of the road and painting symbols that may be more unsettling than humorous for members of our community, it does highlight how urgent the need for action from county council and highways is."