Play Brightcove video

A family of swans that have made their home in a roadside ditch on the Somerset Levels have been given "police protection".

It comes as footage has been released showing cars veering to the other side of the road in order to avoid the swans.

Signs have been put up saying "police slow" to encourage drivers to be aware at the A361 by Othery.

Claire Chedzoy from the nearby Burrow Munch cafe called police due to her concerns about the high speeds and overtaking happening on the road between East Lyng and Burrowbridge.

She says that the swans come back every year to the area to nest, but that there has not been this problem before.

It is believed this time around the swans were disturbed, and so nested closer to the road.

Claire said: "Our customers have witnessed dozens of near-head-on collisions. It's horrid.

"Last night we were working late on renovations at the cafe due to the flooding and there was nearly a massive accident between a bus and a car. It was awful.

"I was watching behind closed fingers. There were lots of people on the bus and who knows what could have happened."

Claire says that one of the cygnets was hit by a van.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson for the Sedgemoor area has taken to social media to make people aware of the situation.

In a post they wrote: "Please take extra care when driving along the A361 by Othery as a family of swans has made their home right on the roadside by the ditch.

"We have put police slow signs out to try and warn drivers of the danger."

The issue has left some people asking why the RSPCA cannot move the family of swans to somewhere safer.

A spokesman for the charity said: "It’s great to see the cygnets have been protected to give them time to grow and fledge the nest.

“All birds' nests and their eggs are protected by law while the nest is in use.

"Therefore removal of any nest is only permissible under licence. The RSPCA would not recommend the removal of nests as it often results in abandonment by the parents."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...