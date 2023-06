Police are urgently searching for a missing teenager from Swindon.

David Acott, 16, was last seen at around 6.40pm yesterday evening, 27 June.David was last seen wearing a black Slazenger hoody, matching bottoms, grey socks and black Slazenger trainers.Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is being asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting ref 54230021596.